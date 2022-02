Bhubaneswar: Kerala women defeated Railways 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, 25-17 to clinch the national senior volleyball championships title here on Sunday.

The Kerala women triumphed for the fourth succeesive edition.

The Kerala team mainly consisted of KSEB and Kerala Police spikers. The team was led by K P Anusree.

Haryana defeated Railways 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 to retain the men’s title.