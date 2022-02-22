Shot putter Krishna Jayasankar wins silver

Published: February 22, 2022 10:25 AM IST Updated: February 22, 2022 10:48 AM IST
Krishna Jayasankar won the silver with a personal best of 15m. Photo: By Special Arrangement

Krishna Jayasankar won silver medal in shot put at the USA Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships at Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday. 

 

Krishna, daughter of former Indian basketball team captains Jayasankar Menon and Prasanna Kumari, clinched the silver with a personal best of 15 metre. She became only the second Indian woman after Manpreet Kaur to touch the 15m-mark indoors. Manpreet achieved 15.21m at Doha in 2016. 

Krishna is currently studying at the University of Texas in El Paso. The 19-year-old from Chennai, who initially pursued discus throw, is in the US under a scholarship programme.

 

Erna Soley Gunnarsdottir of Iceland won the gold with a throw of 16.79m, while Lacee Barnes of Cayman Islands claimed the bronze (14.86m).

