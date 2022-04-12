Olympic medallist PR Sreejesh is Manorama Sports Star 2020-21

Published: April 12, 2022 10:22 PM IST
Dr Aneeshya, wife of PR Sreejesh collects the Manorama Sports Star 2020-21 award and cheque from chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand.

Olympic medallist PR Sreejesh was announced the Manorama Sports Star 2020-21 instituted by Malayala Manorama in association with Santa Monica Study Abroad here on Tuesday.

The Indian hockey goalkeeper, who is away on national duty, was represented by his family members. Sreejesh's wife Aneeshya and their children collected the award from former chess world champion Viswanathan Anand.

"It is an honour to receive this award on behalf of my husband," said Dr Aneeshya. "To receive the award from sporting legend Anand sir is a special feeling. Thank you, Malayala Manorama," she added.

Footballer KV Athulya was declared the first runner-up while ace volleyball blocker S Soorya was announced as the second runner-up.

"To enter the final race was in itself a great honour," said Athulya, who won the Indian Women's League with Gokulam Kerala Women's FC in 2020.

"This honour is for all women volleyball players," said Soorya, who has won multiple national titles with the Kerala team.

