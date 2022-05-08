Thomas Cup: India blank Germany in opener

Bangkok: The Indian men's badminton team began its Thomas Cup campaign in an emphatic manner, thrashing Germany 5-0 here on Sunday.



World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen started the proceeding with an easy 21-16, 21-13 win over world No. 64 Max Weisskirchen.



The doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirsg Shetty had to dig deep against Jones Ralfy Jansen and Marvin Seidel.



But the Indians managed to prevail 21-15, 10-21, 21-13 in the match lasting close to an hour.



World No. 11 Kidambi Srikanth then eked out an 18-21, 21-9, 21-11 win over Kai Schafer after a sluggish start to give India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the Group C tie.



M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila handed Bjarne Geiss and Jan Colin Voelker a 25-23, 21-15 defeat in the second men's doubles tie as Indian continued its dominant display.



H S Prannoy, ranked 23rd in the world, then hardly broke a sweat as India completed a 5-0 whitewash of Germany, with a 21-9, 21-9 win over Matthias Kicklitz.



It was a perfect start for the Indian men's team, which is searching for its maiden medal at the tournament.



No Indian team has ever reached the semifinals of the Thomas Cup.



Last year, the Indians fell at the quarterfinal stage.