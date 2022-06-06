Sable breaks own national record, finishes fifth in Diamond League

PTI
Published: June 06, 2022 11:33 AM IST Updated: June 06, 2022 01:56 PM IST
Avinash Sable in action during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. File photo: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace

Rabat (Morocco): India's Avinash Sable finished a creditable fifth at the prestigious Diamond League Meet here and in the process shattered his own 3000m steeplechase national record for the eighth time.

The 27-year-old Army man from a humble family in  Beed district of Maharashtra clocked 8:12.48 in a high-quality field on Sunday night to shave off more than three seconds than his own previous national record of 8:16.21 which he ran at the Indian Grand Prix in Thiruvananthapuram in March.

Local hero and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Soufiane El Bakkali won the race in a meet record and world leading time of 7:58.28.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ethiopia's Tokyo Olympics silver winner Lamecha Girma was second, clocking 7:59.24, while his compatriot Hailemariyam Tegegn finished third with a personal best of 8:06.29.

Rio Olympics champion Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya was fourth in 8:12.47, a one-hundredth of the second ahead of Sable.

Sable, however, finished ahead of Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Benjamin Kigen of Kenya who ended at eighth with 8:17.32.

Sable is known for breaking his own 3000m steeplechase national record multiple times. He first broke it in 2018 when he clocked 8:29.80 at the National Inter State Championships to erase the then 37-year-old mark of 8:30.88 mark set by Gopal Saini.

Last month, Sable smashed the 30-year-old men's 5,000m national record at a meet in the USA, clocking 13 minutes and 25.65 seconds, bettering Bahadur Prasad's long-standing record of 13:29.70s set in Birmingham in 1992.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout