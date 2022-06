The Indian women's volleyball team outplayed Uzbekistan 25-16, 25-13, 25-16 to post their second successive win in the 21st Princess Cup 3rd AVC Women's Challenge Cup at Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, on Saturday.

Keralite Soorya S top-scored for India.

India had scored a 25-16, 25-19 25-8 win over Singapore in their opening league match on Friday.

Six countries -- India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Hong Kong and China -- are competing in the championship that will conclude on June 30.