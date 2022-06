New Delhi: Hong Kong rallied to stun the Indian women's volleyball team in the 21st Princess Cup in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, on Tuesday.

Hong Kong won 12-25, 18-25, 25-13, 25-19, 15-6 to end India's three-match unbeaten run in the tournament.

India had outplayed Singapore, Uzbekistan and Malaysia and were yet to drop a set prior to today's match.