Anju leads sporting fraternity in lauding Chopra

New Delhi: Legendary Anju Bobby George on Sunday led the Indian sporting fraternity in congratulating Tokyo Olympics javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra on his historic silver medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA.

With his best throw of 88.13m, Chopra won the silver and ended India's 19-year-long wait for a medal at the World Championships. This was India's second medal at the Worlds and the first podium finish since Anju Bobby George won a bronze medal in long jump at Paris in 2003.

The 45-year old Anju welcomed Chopra to the group and called it a magic moment.

"Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for that magic moment..N welcome to the group..it was a long wait.Thanks to @afiindia @Media_SAI @ianuragthakur for all the support," she said in a tweet.

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra also congratulated Chopra on his historic win.

"Many congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for your silver at the worlds! You make us proud. Well done and the best for the rest of the season," tweeted Bindra.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag wished Chopra in a unique way.

"Unstoppable in every sense of the word well done @Neeraj_chopra1! Keep scripting history with the javelin in your hand!" tweeted ex-India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.



Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper P R Sreejesh called the ace Indian javelin thrower a motivation.

"Congratulations brother @Neeraj_chopra1 You are a motivation for billions of people," he said in a tweet.