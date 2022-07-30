Weightlifter Gururaja wins bronze, India's second medal at CWG

Birmingham: Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinched a bronze medal in the men's 61kg category at the Commonwealth Games, adding to India's tally here on Saturday.

Gururaja, a sliver medallist at the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast, lifted a total of 269kg (118kg+151kg) to finish in the third place.

Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the gold medal with a Games record lift of 285kg (127+158). Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea bagged the silver with a total lift of 273kg (121+152).

It was India's second medal at the ongoing edition of the Games after Sanket Sagar won a silver in the men's 55kg category.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated weightlifter Poojary and said he demonstrated great resilience and determination.

Modi tweeted, "Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P. Gururaja! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games. He demonstrated great resilience and determination. I wish him many more milestones in his sporting journey."

The prime minister earlier praised weightlifter Sanket Sargar for his "exceptional effort" after he opened the country's medal count.