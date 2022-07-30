CWG 2022: Weightlifter Sanket Sargar opens India's medal tally, wins silver

Birmingham: Partially fulfilling the promise he made to himself four years back, young weightlifter Sanket Sargar won a silver medal in men's 55kg category, putting India on the medal tally at the Commonwealth Games here Saturday.

He targetted a gold medal but injured his right elbow while attempting to lift 139kg in clean and jerk to eventually settle for a second-place.

The 21-year-old managed a total of 248kg (113kg+135kg) to finish just one kilogram behind Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq, who smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249kg (107kg+142kg) to win the gold.

Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara 225kg (105kg+120kg) took home the bronze.

"There were no errors committed during the lift. I felt a sudden load on my right elbow so I couldn't control it and there were two clicks I heard," Sargar said at the mixed zone.

"In training, I lift 143kgs. I had to go for it as there was a gold at stake. I am not happy with myself because I have been training for the last four years only for the gold.

Someone who was managing a paan shop with his father in Sangli, Maharshtra it indeed is a feat to cherish.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the young athlete.

"Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

Sanket Sargar opened India's medal account in the Commonwealth Games. Photo: IANS

The lifter he would undergo scans to know the extent of his injury.

"I will go for X-ray after the dope samples were collected and the actual status will be known.

"I want to dedicate this medal to all the freedom fighters who didn't care for their lives and gave us independence," said Sargar who became the second Commonwealth medalist from Sangli after wrestler Bharti Mane (Bharati Mane).

"Yes people would be happy back home but I'm disappointed of losing out on a gold. Hope to come back stronger," he added.

The three-time national champion opened up a huge gap by his second lift and virtually sealed it in his third attempt when he equalled his personal best of 113kg.

At the break after the snatch, Sargar held the pole position firmly with a sole lead of six kilograms.

He climbed to the lead spot when he lifted more than doubled his weight (111kg) in his second attempt, as the Malaysian Mohamad Aniq Bin Kasdan fell behind.

But the Indian was only able to execute one lift in the clean and jerk section as he looked in agony after he failed to lift 139kg in his second and third attempts.

The third attempt was worse and did not even last more than one second as he had a brief fall with his right knee, failing to take the load.

In the last edition, Indian lifters brought home a rich haul of nine medals including five golds. This year too they are expected to reign supreme.