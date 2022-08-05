CWG 2022: Star wrestler Bajrang Punia has it easy, enters quarterfinals

Birmingham: Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia needed less than two minutes to move into the 65kg quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games as he pinned Naurau's Lowe Bingham in his opening bout, here on Friday.

Bajrang, who has entered the field as the defending champion, measured his rival for about a minute and then put him on the mat from a lock position to finish the bout in a jiffy.

Bingham had no clue what struck him as the wrestler from the island nation was all at sea.

Next up for Bajrang, the Olympic bronze medallist, is Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou of Mauritius.