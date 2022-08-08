CWG 2022: Sindhu wins first game against Michelle Li in gold medal match

Birmingham: Indian badminton star P V Sindhu has won the opening game against Michelle Li of Canada in the women's singles final of the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

Sindhu led 11-8 at the break and raced to a 17-12 lead. Though Li fought hard, Sindhu pocketed the game 21-15.

Double Olympic medallist Sindhu is eyeing her maiden CWG singles gold. She had lost to compatriot Saina Nehwal in the final of the last edition at Gold Coast.

Li won the gold at Glasgow in 2014.

India's Lakshya Sen will meet Malaysia's Tze Yong Ng in the men's singles final.

The Indian duo of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will clash with the English pair Ben Lane/Sean Vendy in the men's doubles final later in the day.