SAI to hunt for raw talents from country-boat rowers on National Sports Day

As part of the upcoming National Sports Day celebrations, the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence in Alappuzha is organising a unique competition for the public -- country-boat race.

SAI said the idea was to create an "awareness of watersports in the local community and uphold the passion it has for its tradition and also for identifying possible raw talents from participants". The National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29, traditionally as a tribute to Hockey legend Dhyan Chand.

"People from all walks of life are invited to take part in the competition," SAI said in a press release.

Competitions in three categories -- single paddle, double paddle and quadruple paddle -- will be held at Punnamada Lake.

The first prizes in single, double and quadruple paddle events are Rs 5,000, Rs. 7,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. Second and third prizes will also be given, informed SAI.

According to SAI, "exceptional talents under 18 years would be considered for further screening as part of Khelo India protocols".