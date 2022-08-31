3 weeks after CWG, Kerala govt announces cash prizes for medallists

Three weeks after five Malayalis secured medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the Kerala government announced cash prizes for the winners.

The cabinet that met Wednesday announced Rs 20 lakh for gold winners and Rs 10 lakh for silver medallists.

Among the Malayalis at the Games, triple jumper Eldhose Paul was the sole gold medallist.

Another triple jumper, Abdulla Aboobacker, long jumper M Sreeshankar, hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and badminton player Treesa Jolly secured silver medals.

Treesa Jolly had also secured a bronze in women's doubles in addition to the silver from the team event.

Sreejesh, who was part of the Indian men's hockey team that lost in the final to Australia, was the last of the Malayalis to secure a medal, with his podium finish coming on August 8.

The state government was criticised for its delay in announcing cash prizes in the past as well.

After the Tokyo Olympics last August, the LDF government headed by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had not announced a cash prize for Sreejesh, the lone Malayali winner, until a week later.

Sreejesh was given a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for his contribution to India's bronze medal win in the Tokyo Olympics.