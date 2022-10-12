National Games: Kerala bag double in volleyball

Ahmedabad: It was double delight for the Kerala spikers as they won gold medal in both the men's and women's event at the National Games here on Wednesday.

The Kerala women defeated West Bengal in straight sets. Kerala won the opening set 25-22. However, the second set was a hard-fought one which Kerala took 36-34. They closed out the tie 25-19 in the third set to clinch the gold.

Kerala got the better of Tamil Nadu 25-23, 28-26, 27-25 in the men's gold medal match on the final day of the Games.

Kerala were trailing 6-11 at one stage in the second set before bouncing back to pocket it 28-26. The Kerala men saved a set point in the third to wrap it up in straight sets.