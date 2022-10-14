Girl from Lakshadweep clinches historic silver in Asian youth athletics

Mubssina Mohammed, a 16-year-old from Lakshadweep, has won India a silver medal in the girls' Long Jump event at the 4th Asian U18 Athletics Championships that began Thursday in Kuwait.

It is the first-ever Asian-level athletics medal won by an athlete from Lakshadweep.

Mubssina jumped 5.91m to finish second behind Uzbekistan's Sharifa Davronova (6.06m) and ahead of Hong Kong's Wai Yin Jia (5.81m).

Last month, the talented athlete from the Minicoy islands created history by winning Lakshadweep's first-ever national-level medal in athletics.

She had clinched gold in Long Jump (5.90m) at the Youth National Championships held in Bhopal.

Mubssina is coached by Ahmed Jawad Hassan, who discovered her at a local sports festival.

India also clinched a pair of gold medals and a bronze on the opening day.

In boys' shot put, Akash Yadav (19.37m) took gold while his teammate Siddharth Choudhary (19.00m) claimed silver.

In boys' 1500m, Amit Chaudhry of India was placed first after clocking 4:04.59.