French Open badminton: Srikanth bows out in pre-quarters

PTI
Published: October 27, 2022 11:04 PM IST
Kidambi Srikanth. File photo: AFP

Paris: Top Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament after losing to Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in the pre-quarterfinals here on Thursday.

Kidambi lost 21-19 12-21 19-21 in the match that lasted one hour and 15 minutes.

In the first game, Kidmabi made a remarkable fightback after trailing 10-16 as he won nine straight points to take a 19-16 lead before going 1-0 up.

RELATED ARTICLES

The scores were levelled at 10-10 in the second game and Gemke won six straight points to zoom ahead and take the match to the decider.

The decider was a neck-to-neck affair before the Dane emerged victorious.

In the men's doubles, seventh-seeded Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat the Malaysian duo of Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee 21-16 21-14 in a round of 16 match that lasted 40 minutes.

The Indians now run into the top-seeded Japanese pair of Takuro Hohi and Yugo Kobayashi in the quarterfinals.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout