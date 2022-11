Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin went down to Wesley So in the final of the inaugural Chess.com Global Championship.



American GM So won 4.5-1.5 with two games to spare. So led 3-1 going into Monday's final round.

So took home the first prize of $200,000, while Keralite Nihal was richer by $100,000.

The 18-year-old from Thrissur had rallied to stun Dutch Anish Giri 5-4 for a place in the final.