Arjuna Awards for Malayali sports stars Prannoy, Eldhose; Khel Ratna for Sharath Kamal

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 14, 2022 08:33 PM IST Updated: November 14, 2022 09:15 PM IST
Eldhose Paul (left) and HS Prannoy are the only Malayalis in the list.

Two Malayalis, Triple Jumper Eldhose Paul and badminton singles player HS Prannoy are among 25 Indian sportspersons who will receive the Arjuna Award this year.

Veteran Table Tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal will be honoured with the nation's highest sporting honour, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for 2022.

The awardees will receive their awards from the President at a special function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 30.

Eldhose Paul, a native of Ernakulam, had become the first Malayali to win an individual gold at the Commonwealth Games in August this year.

Thiruvananthapuram-native Prannoy was a member of the Indian badminton team that clinched the prestigious Thomas Cup in May.

The other notable names in the Arjuna Awards list are Seema Punia, Lakshya Sen, Nikhat Zareen and R Praggnanandhaa.

 

List of awardees:
Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal.

 

Arjuna Awards: Seema Punia (Athletics), Eldhose Paul (Athletics), Avinash Mukund Sable (Athletics), Lakshya Sen (Badminton), HS Prannoy (Badminton), Amit (Boxing), Nikhat Zareen (Boxing), Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni (Chess), R Praggnanandhaa (Chess), Deep Grace Ekka (Hockey), Shushila Devi (Judo), Sakshi Kumari (Kabaddi), Nayan Moni Saikia (Lawn Bowl), Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar (Mallakhamb), Elavenil Valarivan (Shooting), Omprakash Mitharval (Shooting), Sreeja Akula (Table Tennis), Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting), Anshu (Wrestling), Sarita (Wrestling), Parveen (Wushu), Manasi Girishchandra Joshi (Para Badminton), Tarun Dhillon (Para Badminton), Swapnil Sanjay Patil (Para Swimming), Jerlin Anika J (Deaf Badminton)

 

Dronacharya Award: Jiwanjot Singh Teja (Archery), Mohammad Ali Qamar (Boxing), Suma Siddharth Shirur (Para Shooting), Sujeet Maan (Wrestling)
Lifetime Category: Dinesh Jawahar Lad (Cricket), Bimal Prafulla Ghosh (Football), Raj Singh (Wrestling).

 

Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement: Ashwini Akkunji C (Athletics), Dharamvir Singh (Hockey), B C Suresh (Kabaddi), Nir Bahadur Gurung (Para Athletics)

