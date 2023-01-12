PVL: Kochi Blue Spikers begin pre-season training

Ahead of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) second season set to commence in Bengaluru on February 4, Kochi Blue Spikers began their pre-season training camp at the Thriprayar Sports and Games Association Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

Peruvian Eduardo Romay and Brazilian Valter Da Cruz Neto have joined the team owned by Muthoot Pappachan Group.

Romay who captains the Peru national team plays as opposite, while Neto is a middle blocker.

“I am delighted to play in India. Playing alongside Indian players will be a different experience and I am looking forward to share my experience with them and learn from them,” said Romay.

“We have planned an intensive training session ahead of the second edition of the PVL. In the first edition last year, the team had suffered some setbacks. This year all those issues will be addressed and the players will get enough time to gel as a team,” said Kochi Blue Spikers owner Thomas Muthoot.

The second edition of the PVL will be held in three venues - Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi.

While the first leg will be held in Bengaluru from February 4 to 12, Hyderabad will stage the second leg from February 15 to 21. The third leg, including the final, will be held in Kochi from February 24 to March 6.