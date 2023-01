Chander Mukhi Sharma, secretary general of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), was elected as the secretary general of the South Asian Basketball Association (SABA) on Saturday.



Sharma was elected unanimously at the SABA sub-zone congress in Bengaluru.

The SABA is a sub-zone of FIBA (International Basketball Federation) Asia comprising Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It is responsible for the development of the sport in the region.