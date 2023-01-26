SAI, Kozhikode organises fitness festival for students of speech & hearing school

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 26, 2023 08:51 PM IST
Students who participated in the Fit India programme pose with their teachers and members of SAI, Kozhikode. Photo: Special arrangement

Kozhikode: Celebrating India's 74th Republic Day, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Kozhikode organised a fitness festival in association with Karuna Speech & Hearing HSS at Eranhipalam here.

The festival was held as part of the union government's Fit India School Week initiative. Football matches and fun games were held for boys and girls in the LP, UP and high school sections.

Lijo E John, centre-in-charge of SAI, Kozhikode said the participation of a large number of students was encouraging.

Member of Parliament, MK Raghavan had delivered the inaugural address.

