D Gukesh's aim to add the World Rapid title to his classical chess championship took a big hit on the penultimate day of the event in Qatar on Saturday.

Gukesh suffered his first loss of the FIDE World Rapid Championship in the ninth round against Uzbek star Nodirbek Abdusattorov. A win would have taken the Indian ace level at the top with Russian Vladislav Artemiev on 7.5 points. However, the defeat has pushed him a point further down.

American Hans Niemann ended the day joint-first with Artemiev following his win over Aleksandr Shimanov. World No 1 Magnus Carlsen is joint-second on 7 points, after victory over Ray Robson in the ninth round.

Gukesh still has a chance with four more rounds remaining in the Rapid Open, but the difference of a point at this stage must be difficult to overcome for the 19-year-old.

India No 2, Arjun Erigaisi, is also in the hunt for the title on 6.5 points. He drew his ninth round against Chilean Cristobal Henriquez. Erigaisi lost to Artemiev earlier on the day. Norwegian superstar Carlsen was another victim of Artemiev's calculations.

Carlsen had famously forfeited his title last December in New York by staging a walkout after being accused of dress code violation by wearing jeans. Gukesh became the youngest World Classical Chess Champion last December by defeating Ding Liren of China in the title match in Singapore.