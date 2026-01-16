Malayali boy Muhammad Shayan Noushad Ibrahim opened his account in the Muscat International Chess Championship with a solid win over Indonesian WIM Diajeng Theresa Singgih.

The 11-year-old played fearless chess by putting his 21-year-old opponent under pressure quite early in the game. Shayan offered a Bishop to tilt the game in his favour and then slowly built the momentum.

Even as the queens were off the table in the 21st move, Shayan stayed in control of the game and eventually got Singgih to resign after a brief battle. Shayan had lost his first game of the tournament to Indian FM Ojas Kulkarni.

In 2023, Shayan won the gold medal in the Under-8 category of the World Cadet and Youth Rapid Chess Championship in Georgia. Last year, he secured a silver medal in the U-10 category of the Commonwealth Chess Championship.

Shayan is the son of Palakkad natives Noushad Ibrahim and Sajna. She studies at the Dubai Indian High School.