Defending champion R Praggnanandhaa continues to struggle after four rounds in the Tata Steel Chess Masters 2026 at Wijk aan Zee in the Netherlands.

Praggnanandhaa drew with his compatriot D Gukesh in the fourth round to take his tally to a point. Pragg, as the Chennai native is affectionately called, lost his first two rounds against compatriot Arjun Erigaisi and Nodirbek Abdusattorov before drawing with Thai Dai Van Nguyen.

World Champion Gukesh has yet to win a game, but he hasn't lost one and remains on 2 points from 4 draws. Abdusattorov and Han Niemann stay in the lead with three points each.

Aravindh Chithambaram is the fourth Indian in the 14-player field. The Tata Steel Chess Masters is dubbed the 'Wimbledon of Chess'.

The tournament is played in the classical format, in which Gukesh is the World Champion.

Magnus Carlsen, Garry Kasparov, Viswanathan Anand, Vladimir Kramnik and Anatoly Karpov are among an illustrious list of former champions.

Praggnanandhaa's triumph last February was the first by an Indian in almost two decades.