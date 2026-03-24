RSC Starting Five St Albert’s emerged champions of the Tenson Vincent Memorial Trophy basketball tournament at Sacred Heart CMI Academy in Thevara on Tuesday.

The RSC team defeated Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, 78-66, after trailing 38-41 at half time. P J Sunny, former chairman of the selection committee of the Basketball Federation of India, was present at the closing ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prithin Murali, named the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP), led the charge for RSC with 20 points. Jeevan K Joby made 15 points for RSC, while Bewin shot a game-high 22 points for the runners-up.

Result (final): RSC Starting Five St Albert’s 78 (Prithin Murali 20, Jeevan K Joby 15, Jins K Joby 13, Niyukth Salil 10) Sree Kerala Varma College Thrissur 66 (Bewin 22, Aswin 14, Sahal Muhammed 13)