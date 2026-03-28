Former world number one golfer Tiger Woods was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after his Land Rover rolled over on a two-lane road near his Jupiter Island home in Florida, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

The 15-time major champion was later released on bail on Friday, with Florida law requiring him to remain in custody for at least eight hours before being allowed to post bail.

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According to Sheriff John Budensiek, Woods had been attempting to overtake a work truck pulling a trailer at high speed when he clipped the rear of the vehicle, causing his car to overturn onto its driver's side.

The 50-year-old crawled out of the passenger door before law enforcement officers arrived. A breathalyser test at Martin County Jail returned no trace of alcohol, with investigators believing his impairment was drug or medication-related.

Woods refused to submit to a urine test, an offence that carries a separate charge under Florida law. No injuries were reported to Woods or the driver of the other vehicle.

Woods was charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, all misdemeanour charges.

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US President Donald Trump said he had heard about the incident. "I feel so badly. There was an accident. He's got some difficulty. There was an accident, and that's all I know. A very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person, amazing man," Trump said.

It was the second time Woods had faced DUI charges, having been arrested in 2017 in Jupiter, Florida, and later pleading guilty to reckless driving. Woods was also involved in a serious car crash in February 2021, suffering severe leg fractures.

His injury history spans more than two decades and includes multiple back surgeries, ACL reconstruction, Achilles tendon ruptures and chronic knee issues, all of which have significantly limited his competitive schedule in recent years.

Woods had only just returned to competitive action, representing his Jupiter Links Golf Club in a TGL Finals match on Tuesday, his first appearance since missing the cut at the 2024 British Open. He had not confirmed whether he planned to compete at this year's Masters, which starts on April 9 in Augusta.

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Career and achievements

Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. He has won 15 major championships, second only to Jack Nicklaus with 18, and 82 PGA Tour events, a record he shares with Sam Snead. His major titles include five Masters, three US Opens, three British Opens and four PGA Championships.

Woods spent a record 683 weeks as world number one and is the only player to hold all four major titles at the same time, a feat achieved across the 2000-2001 seasons and known as the "Tiger Slam". He won the 2000 US Open by 15 strokes, the largest winning margin in major championship history.

Woods' 2019 Masters victory, his last major title, is considered one of sport's greatest comebacks after years of debilitating back injuries and personal problems had threatened to end his career.