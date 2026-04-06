R Vaishali has climbed into the second position after posting back-to-back wins in the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament in Cyprus on Easter Sunday.

Vaishali got lucky in her round seven game against Tan Zhongyi, with the Chinese blundering a rook in an even endgame. Vaishali had defeated Kateryna Lagno is the previous round.

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Meanwhile, Divya Deshmukh, the other Indian in the women's section of the tournament, played out a draw after a lengthy game with Lagno. Both players refused to give up in a rook ending, eventually shaking hands on a draw after 135 moves.

Sole leader Anna Muzychuk drew with Bibisara Assaubayeva to stay half-a-point ahead of Vaishali (4). Round eight of the event will be played on Monday, with Divya facing Muzychuk and Vaishali playing Bibisara.

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Meanwhile, in the open category, India's sole competitor, R Praggnanandhaa, drew with Fabiano Caruana. But Javokhir Sindarov continued his unbeaten run with a draw against Anish Giri. The Uzbek star leads the eight-player field with 6 points, while second-placed Caruana has 4.5. Giri and Praggnanandhaa are on 3.5 points each.

In round eight, Praggnanandhaa and Sindarov will play black against Giri and Andrey Esipenko respectively. The 14-round tournament will decide the challenger for the reigning world champions, Ju Wenjun and D Gukesh.