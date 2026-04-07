KSEB men too make winning start to Feasto basketball
KSEB and Indian Bank posted wins on the second day of the Feasto Golden Jubilee Basketball Tournament in Kozhikode.
KSEB and Indian Bank posted wins on the second day of the Feasto Golden Jubilee Basketball Tournament in Kozhikode.
KSEB and Indian Bank posted wins on the second day of the Feasto Golden Jubilee Basketball Tournament in Kozhikode.
KSEB and Indian Bank, Chennai, made winning starts to the men’s category of the Feasto Golden Jubilee Basketball Tournament in Kozhikode on Tuesday.
KSEB drubbed the Indian Air Force, 74-46, while Indian Bank defeated their city rivals ICF, 88-75, at the Dr CBC Memorial Basketball Court in Mananchira.
Jerome Prince top-scored with 22 points as KSEB dominated all the quarters, starting with an impressive lead at the end of the first (21-3). The Air Force side claimed the third quarter 14-12, but the powermen from Thiruvananthapuram prevailed.
In the other match, Pragalathan scored a game-high 29 points for the Indian Bank. Daniel Richards made 21 points for ICF. On the opening day, KSEB women had posted a thrilling comeback win over South Central Railways.
Results (men): KSEB 74 (Jerome Prince 22, Sejin Mathew 11, Sarath Krishna 11) bt Indian Air Force 46 (Sourav 15); Indian Bank, Chennai 88 (Pragalathan 29, Prasanth Rawat 18, Hariram 16, Baladhaneswar 14) bt ICF Chennai 75 (Daniel Richards 21, U Vishnu Prasadh 18, C Praveen Kumar 15)