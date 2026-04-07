Young Indian GM Aryan Chopra denied World No 1 Magnus Carlsen the title of Grenke Chess Festival freestyle event in Karlsruhe, Germany, with a quick draw in the final round.

Carlsen went into the ninth and final round needing a win against the 2637-rated Chopra. But it turned out to be a tricky match-up, as the 24-year-old Indian reached a drawish position as early as move 14. Carlsen was forced to play a threefold repetition and settle for a draw rather than take unnecessary risks.

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The quick draw meant Carlsen finished on 7 points, behind Vincent Keymer and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, who drew their game and were tied on 7.5 points each. Keymer emerged as the champion due to a better tie-break score.

Carlsen, who won the freestyle title in Grenke last year, could have shared the top spot with the German and the Frenchman had he beaten the Indian.

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Chopra and Leon Luke Mendonca were the two Indians who finished behind the two top-placed players, and tied on 7 points with Carlsen and four others.

Chopra was unbeaten in the event, with five wins and four draws, while Mendonca's only loss came in round four against Hans Moke Niemann of the US.