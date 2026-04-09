India's R Praggnanandhaa became the latest victim of the incredible Javokhir Sindarov, who is marching towards the title of the Candidates chess tournament with a two-point lead after ten rounds.

However, India has a strong chance in the women's category, where Vaishali R was leading on 6 points, following a draw with Anna Muzychuk.

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Vaishali is the elder sister of Praggnanandhaa. Unlike in the open category, where the gap to the top is much wider, in the women's event, Vaishali only has a half-point lead over Muzychuk and Zhu Jiner.

GM R Vaishali. File photo: FIDE/ Michal Walusza

In the Sindarov game, the 20-year-old offered a masterclass in queen vs double-rook ending to beat Praggnanandhaa and take his tally to eight points. The Uzbek star remains unbeaten in the event with six wins and four draws.

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Anish Giri, who drew with Hikaru Nakamura, is on 6 points, while Fabiano Caruana is third in the eight-player field on 5 points. With four more rounds to go, Sindarov is a clear favourite to the title.

Once he wins, Sindarov will become the challenger to reigning classical world champion D Gukesh of India. Ju Wenjun of China is the defending women's classical champion.