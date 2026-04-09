A star-studded Indian Bank, Chennai, stormed into the semifinal of the Feasto Golden Jubilee Basketball Tournament in Kozhikode with a convincing win over the Indian Navy on Thursday.

Indian team’s ace shooter, Pranav Prince, powered the bankmen to a 94-64 win over the Navy on the Dr CBC Memorial Basketball Court at Mananchira.

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Pranav scored 15 points for Indian Bank, which led 28-17 in the first quarter before cruising to a 47-26 lead at half-time. The bankmen maintained their upper hand by taking the third quarter, 24-18 and the fourth, 23-20.

Result (men): Indian Bank 94 (Pranav Prince 15, Prasanth Singh Rawat 13, Muin Bek 11, Gineeb Benny 11) bt Indian Navy 64 (Subin 17, Mahipal Singh 12)