Magnus Carlsen’s fiercest rival, Hans Niemann, has said he draws inspiration from the legendary Bobby Fischer and aims to persevere like the former world champion.

Niemann is at the centre of a freshly released Netflix documentary 'Untold: Chess Mates' that talks about a controversy that erupted in recent years after the American was accused by World No 1 Carlsen of using 'anal beads' to cheat in a Sinquefield Cup game in 2022.

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Though allegations of cheating in chess against Niemann, also raised by several other leading players, have yet to be proven, the incident turned the 22-year-old into a controversial character in the chess world.

“In the darkest moments of my journey over the past few years, I began to wonder how I could possibly overcome being blacklisted and defamed by nearly every international media outlet. With no sponsors or support, I was left with just one friend. My greatest inspiration became Bobby Fischer,” Niemann posted on X.

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"If he could defeat the entire Soviet machine on the chessboard without any help, then my own problems seemed smaller by comparison.

“I immersed myself in his life: reading everything I could, meeting his former friends and bodyguards. Eventually, I got to the core of what made his character so special. At that point, I understood what it takes to become a world champion.

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“I don’t know how long the journey will take, but I’m certain it will happen one day. I’ve overcome too much to stop now.

“Let this be a reminder to everyone, that no matter what you are dealing with, faith, perseverance, and rising above your detractors is the only solution,” Niemann posted.

Fischer was a revolutionary chess genius who famously took on the Soviet school and emerged as a leading player in the world. His triumph over Boris Spassky of the Soviet Union in the 1972 World Championship in Reykjavik is iconic.

Niemann is the 20th-ranked player in the world, while Carlsen, a five-time classical world champion, has been World No 1 since 2012. Carlsen holds a better head-to-head record over Niemann.