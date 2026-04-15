Kozhikode: The Basketball League Kerala (BLK) has concluded the final leg of its statewide talent identification programme, the “One Minute to Hoop” (OMH) Skill Challenge, marking the transition to the selection trial phase.

The final sessions, held at Silver Hills Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode and the Thalassery Municipal Stadium, witnessed a strong turnout of young players. The Kozhikode leg was inaugurated by Fr John Mannarathara CMI, Principal of Silver Hills HSS, in the presence of Jose Sebastian, president of the Kozhikode District Basketball Association, and George KJ, former Chief Reporter of Malayala Manorama.

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Since its launch, the OMH challenge has engaged more than 1,150 players in the Under-14 and Under-19 categories, including both boys and girls, from across Kerala. The initiative is being jointly organised by Starting Five Sports Management Pvt Ltd, the Kerala Basketball Association, and ABC Basketball Development League Pvt Ltd.

Unlike conventional trials, participants were assessed through a data-driven format involving high-intensity one-minute tests focusing on precision shooting, speed dribbling, and defensive agility.

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Shortlisted players will now be invited for selection trials scheduled in the first week of May. To ensure wider accessibility, the trials will be conducted across three regional centres- Thiruvananthapuram (South Zone), Kottayam (Central Zone), and Thrissur (North-Central Zone).

Top performers from the trials will advance to the BLK Player Auction, where six franchise teams- Trivandrum Capitals, Alappuzha Dolphins, Kottayam Bisons, Kochi Stallions, Thrissur Taskers, and Calicut Warriors- will bid for players. “This initiative represents a significant step in professionalising grassroots basketball in Kerala. By providing a transparent, data-driven platform, we aim to ensure that every talented youngster gets a fair opportunity,” said Koshy Abraham, Director of Starting Five and BLK spokesperson.

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The inaugural BLK season for Under-14 and Under-19 categories is scheduled to begin in June 2026. Organisers said this grassroots league will serve as a precursor to a senior-level competition featuring international players, planned for next year.