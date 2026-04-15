India's R Vaishali will head into the final day of the Candidates Tournament on Wednesday with a solid chance to play this year's World Chess Championship match.

After the penultimate round, Vaishali was tied on 7.5 points at the top with Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan. China's Zhu Jiner was closely behind on 7 points, followed by three others on 6.5 points. Vaishali drew with Tan Zhongyi, while Bibisara beat Anna Muzychuk. Jiner slipped up, after making a blunder to lose to Aleksandra Goryachkina.

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Divya Deshmukh, the second Indian in the eight-player women's segment of the Candidates event, was at the bottom of the table on 5 points after 13 rounds.

GM Divya Deshmukh. File photo: PTI

However, Divya could do her compatriot a huge favour by beating Bibisara in the 14th round. Should Divya win, Vaishali would emerge the champion with a victory against Lagno, irrespective of the other results.

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Vaishali, 24, is the elder sister of Praggnanandhaa, who was the lone Indian in the Open segment of the Candidates. Uzbek star Javokhir Sindarov won the title with a round to spare to emerge as the challenger for reigning world champion D Gukesh.

No Indian has won the Women's World Chess Championship, though Koneru Humpy has played in a title match. China's Ju Wenjun is the reigning Women's World Chess Champion.