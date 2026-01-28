The organisers of the much-awaited Basketball League Kerala (BLK) have announced ‘diaspora trials’ to find talented players in the Malayali community abroad, especially in the Gulf region.

The organisers said they aim to scout talented boys and girls in the Under-14 and Under-19 categories for the BLK, which is a collaboration between the Kerala Basketball Association and Starting Five Sports Management.

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Desi Ballers Combine, which is organising the trials, has set a May 10 deadline. “We are creating a bridge that didn’t exist before,” said a spokesperson for Desi Ballers. “By connecting high-potential diaspora players with the domestic league, we are not only strengthening the talent pool in Kerala but also offering NRI athletes a platform to reconnect with their roots through sport.”

The scouting process will prioritise players with Kerala roots, with a specific focus on Indian passport holders (NRIs) and athletes currently based in the Gulf, said the organisers. The inaugural auction for BLK is set for May 17, with the league scheduled to start on June 1.

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Trial categories & eligibility

U14: Born on or after January 1, 2012

U19: Born on or after January 1, 2007

Global registration: Parents and athletes can register via the official Starting Five website or follow Starting Five on Instagram for real-time updates.

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Contact for NRIs: International parents can contact the coordination team on +91 82898 07488 (WhatsApp enabled).