It is no secret that Magnus Carlsen is not a big fan of World Champion D Gukesh. Now, with Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov emerging as the challenger for the Indian, Carlsen has picked his favourite for the title.

“At the moment, it is impossible not to say Sindarov,” Magnus Carlsen said in a video shared by the World Chess Body, FIDE. “But we know anything can happen in a World Championship match,” added the World No 1.

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According to Carlsen, Sindarov does not have the ‘obvious weaknesses’ that Gukesh has. “He is a lot more well-rounded,” Carlsen said about the 20-year-old Uzbek star.

However, Carlsen doesn’t rule out Gukesh as the world championship match is still months away. FIDE has yet to announce the dates and venue for the match, but it is likely to be held in December, as the last one was also held toward the end of 2024, in which Gukesh beat Ding Liren of China to become the youngest world champion at 18.

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“First of all, I'm really curious as to know what Sindarov can do in the next few months because he is very very different from Gukesh,” Carlsen said.

The Norwegian superstar, who has five classical world titles, has not competed for one since 2021, claiming he lacks motivation. Carlsen has remained World No 1 since July 2011.

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Meanwhile, R Vaishali of India won the Candidates Tournament to emerge the challenger for the reigning women’s world champion, Ju Wenjun of China. Sindarov won the open category of the Candidates event in Cyprus.