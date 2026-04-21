A four-member Indian team, led by Malayali superstar Pranav Prince, will compete in the 3X3 basketball competition at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, from April 22 to 30.

Kushal Singh, Arvind Muthukrishnan and Harsh Dagar are the other players in the Indian team that is placed in Qualifying Draw Group C alongside Bahrain, Kazakhstan and Qatar.

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India’s first game is against Kazakhstan on April 25, followed by Bahrain the same day. The third game is against Qatar on April 27.

Thiruvananthapuram native Pranav is the only Malayali in the national side. Pranav has emerged as a key member of Team India since making his senior debut in 2021.

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Pranav is an employee of the Indian Bank in Chennai and represents Tamil Nadu in the nationals. Earlier this year, he led Tamil Nadu to the Senior National 3X3 title.