In two weeks, two Malayali grandmasters have pipped world classical chess champion D Gukesh on different levels. First, it was Nihal Sarin beating Gukesh twice in a rapid format to clinch the Menorca Open.

On Saturday, S L Narayanan got one over Gukesh, not by playing against him but by overtaking him in the FIDE blitz ratings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Narayanan edged Gukesh in the live ratings by winning the Shakti Grandeur 9.0 Blitz Tournament in Vadodara. The native of Thiruvananthapuram was in fine form, clinching the title on 8.5 points from a possible 9.

He defeated fellow GMs Abhimanyu Puranik and SP Sethuraman, among others, to emerge on top. Narayanan is set to gain at least seven rating points from this tournament, which would place him at 2650. Gukesh, who isn't playing any blitz events right now, is on an Elo of 2646.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram native Narayanan is known for his blitz skills, and his recent success has pushed him into the top 50 of the world rankings.

Besides Narayanan and Thrissur native Nihal, the third GM from Kerala is G N Gopal.