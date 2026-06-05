R Praggnanandhaa has bounced back from an unimpressive performance in the Candidates Tournament by getting himself within striking distance of the title of Norway Chess 2026.

After the penultimate round, Pragg was half a point behind sole leader Wesley So (15.5). He has white pieces against Vincent Keymer in the tenth and final round, while So takes on Alireza Firouzja.

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In the ninth round, Pragg defeated his compatriot and reigning classical world champion D Gukesh. It was Pragg's third straight win in the event as he had beaten Firouzja and World No 1 Magnus Carlsen in the previous rounds. A rare double over Carlsen is the highlight of Pragg's performance in Norway.

Carlsen and Gukesh have struggled in Norway and suffered defeats in the penultimate round to remain in the fifth and sixth positions respectively in the six-player field. The defeat to So was Carlsen's fifth of the event, while Gukesh has won just three games.

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Pragg went into the Candidates event in March-April, hoping to qualify as the challenger to Gukesh in the next World Chess Championship match. However, he finished a disappointing seventh among eight players. Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov won the Candidates.