India's first medal in the 23rd Commonwealth Games came in para powerlifting when Jhandu Kumar finished on the podium with a bronze medal.

The 28-year-old secured 130.9 points to finish on the podium after successfully lifting 181kg and 190kg. He failed his final attempt of 196kg. The other Indian in the fray Sudhir (114.1) finished sixth.

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Nigeria's Idris Riluwan scored 132.8 points to win the gold while Matthew Harding (131) took home the silver medal.

The bronze medal was the reward for years of struggle for Kumar. A native of Harnaut village in Bihar's Nalanda district, he helped his parents sell vegetables to support the family after contracting polio at the age of five.

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With little financial backing, Kumar initially took up weight training between 2010 and 2012 simply to build strength before trying shot put and javelin. He eventually found his calling in para powerlifting.

The biggest hurdle, however, came outside the gym. Unable to afford the nutrition required for elite competition, Kumar ran a small vegetable business, travelling nearly 20 kilometres to local markets despite not owning a wheelchair. He later borrowed money from friends to buy an e-rickshaw to earn a livelihood, but those plans were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

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His perseverance eventually paid off as he climbed onto the Commonwealth Games podium, giving India an early boost in the para sports programme.

He said he was eager to call his parents and his childhood training partner after winning the medal. "I cannot express my happiness. First of all, I will call my parents at home. And Gautam bhaiya, who was my first companion, whom I have practised with since my childhood," said Kumar after the podium finish. "It is very important for India, the first medal. When I see my flag, I feel very happy. And we have won two such medals in 2025."

Pointing to the failed final lift, which would have been a Games record, he said, "What happened was that it (barbell) got stuck in the rack, so I had a little problem with the timing," he added.

(With PTI inputs)