Glasgow: Kerala's Murali Sreeshankar scripted history on Wednesday by becoming the first Indian long jumper to win two Commonwealth Games medals after clinching silver with a best leap of 8.09m. The 27-year-old's latest podium finish came just over a year after a career-threatening knee injury forced him to miss the Paris Olympics, marking a remarkable comeback.

The silver adds to the medal he won at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, making him the first Indian to secure back-to-back medals in the event. Before Sreeshankar, India's only Commonwealth Games medallists in long jump were Suresh Babu (men's bronze, 1978), Anju Bobby George (women's bronze, 2002) and M Prajusha (women's silver, 2010).

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An emotional Sreeshankar said he was grateful to return to the international stage after his injury setback.

"Very happy, very grateful for being here as well. Very grateful for being able to represent India at the global stage ever again.

"Two years ago, I didn't think that probably I'll be in Glasgow and represent my country. But thankful to God and I'm here winning a silver medal for my country yet again," he said.

India's Murali Sreeshankar in action after finishing second in the Men's Long Jump Final. Photo: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Despite the historic achievement, the Kerala athlete admitted he had hoped to upgrade his Birmingham silver to gold.

"I wanted to redeem the silver medal from Birmingham to gold. So, I am not satisfied with my performance. I have to keep improving my game, keep improving my skills."

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Looking ahead, Sreeshankar said the medal would boost his confidence ahead of the upcoming Asian Games.

"I have to work on my technique. But I feel that this is like a stepping stone. It will add confidence going ahead for the Asian Games," he said.

Former world champion Tajay Gayle of Jamaica won gold with a best jump of 8.15m, while home favourite Stephen Mackenzie claimed bronze with an effort of 8.08m.

The silver was especially significant considering where Sreeshankar stood just over a year ago. A ruptured patellar tendon in April 2024 forced him to undergo surgery and miss what was expected to be his maiden Olympic appearance in Paris, raising doubts over whether he could return to his best.

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Instead, the Kerala athlete has staged an impressive resurgence.

Competing in only his second Commonwealth Games after missing the 2018 edition, Sreeshankar opened with a leap of 8.03m before improving to 8.09m in his second attempt to briefly take the lead. Gayle, however, responded with an 8.15m jump to move into first place.

Sreeshankar registered two fouls while chasing a bigger mark before managing 7.94m in his fifth attempt, which proved enough to secure silver.

The medal continues an encouraging run for the Kerala athlete, who has consistently crossed the eight-metre mark this season. He also recorded a season's best of 8.38m at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

The other Indian in the competition, Lokesh Sathyanathan, finished fifth with a best jump of 7.97m, achieved in his opening attempt.