Sajan Prakash is often described as the ‘golden fish’ of Kerala- a tag he has earned through the numerous gold medals he has won in the pool while representing India and Kerala at national and international events.

However, the one medal that is still missing from his cabinet is an Asian Games medal. At the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, Sajan qualified for the final of the 200 metre butterfly event, but could not finish on the podium. As he heads to another Asian Games, the Idukki native is determined to make amends.

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“I am focusing on the 200-metre butterfly at the Asian Games. I could not perform as expected at the Commonwealth Games. I will try for my best performance at the Asian Games,” he said.

Sajan is currently training at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, Karnataka. What is on his mind is an Asian Games medal, and he believes his current form gives him a realistic chance of achieving that goal.

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“Based on my current performance, I am fifth or sixth in Asia. But I believe I can do better than that and win a medal,” he told Malayala Manorama.

Sajan, who has represented India at two Olympics, is the only Indian swimmer to have achieved that feat. He also has 30 medals from five editions of the National Games, including 15 gold medals.

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He is also the first Indian swimmer to earn a direct qualification for the Olympics. At the 2021 Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Sajan clocked 1:56.38 in the 200 metre butterfly, securing direct qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

Now, as the 33-year-old heads to another Asian Games, his target is clear- to finally win the medal that has eluded him, and he has his sights set on nothing less than gold.