The Kerala government has announced hefty cash incentives for athletes from the state who win medals at the upcoming Asian Games, with gold medallists set to receive ₹50 lakh.

Sports Minister O J Janeesh announced the rewards at a meeting convened as part of the government's 'Operation Kalari' initiative. Athletes who win silver and bronze medals will receive ₹30 lakh and ₹20 lakh, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a move aimed at easing the immediate financial burden of athletes preparing for the Games, every participant from Kerala will receive an advance of ₹1 lakh.

The government has also announced cash rewards for coaches. Trainers of gold medallists will receive ₹5 lakh, while coaches of silver and bronze medallists will be awarded ₹3 lakh and ₹2 lakh, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Asian Games will be held in the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya from September 19 to October 4.

Calls for reforms in sports administration

Addressing the meeting, Janeesh urged sports associations in Kerala to move away from outdated practices and reform their functioning to better support athletes.

"It is disheartening that off-field politics and internal disputes often force our athletes to plead before associations like refugees," the minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that several talented sportspersons are leaving Kerala to represent other states because of a lack of recognition and timely support.

While acknowledging that the government may not be able to provide government jobs to every sportsperson, Janeesh said comprehensive policy changes are being planned to strengthen Kerala's sports ecosystem and ensure better support for athletes.