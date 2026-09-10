The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team produced a stunning attacking display to storm into the semi-finals of the 2026 Women’s Junior Asia Cup, thrashing Pakistan 19-0 in the first quarter-final in Moqi, China, on Thursday.

India dominated the match from start to finish, scoring five goals in the opening quarter, five in the second, three in the third and six in the final 15 minutes. Pakistan struggled to cope with India's relentless pressure and failed to score a single goal throughout the contest.

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India won two penalty corners within the opening five minutes but could not convert them. They appeared to have taken the lead in the sixth minute, but the goal was disallowed following a referral.

The breakthrough came a minute later. Puja Sahoo converted India's third penalty corner in the seventh minute to put her side ahead.

India doubled their lead in the ninth minute when Roshni Aind scored from open play. Two minutes later, Tanushree Dinesh Kadu found the net through a deflection from another penalty corner to make it 3-0.

Pakistan conceded a foul inside the circle in the 13th minute, handing India a penalty stroke. Sukhveer Kaur made no mistake from the spot as India moved 4-0 ahead.

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India added another goal before the end of the quarter, with Sanika Chandrakant Mane scoring a field goal to give her side a 5-0 lead after the opening 15 minutes.

The onslaught continued in the second quarter. Madhu Sidar scored in the 16th minute before Geeta Yadav struck two minutes later to make it 7-0.

Sanika Mane completed her brace in the 23rd minute, while Tanuja Toppo added another in the 25th minute. India then converted another penalty corner through Pooja Malik in the 27th minute to take a 10-0 lead into half-time.

India had already earned eight penalty corners and a penalty stroke by the interval, underlining their dominance.

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There was no let-up after the break. Purnima Yadav scored from a deflection off a penalty corner in the 33rd minute to make it 11-0. Madhu Sidar completed her brace in the 39th minute, while Supriya converted another penalty corner a minute later as India extended their lead to 13-0.

India entered the final quarter with a 13-goal advantage and continued to attack relentlessly.

Krishna Sharma opened the scoring in the final quarter with a field goal in the 48th minute. Pooja Malik then scored twice in quick succession, finding the net in the 49th and 51st minutes to complete her hat-trick and take India to 16-0.

Supriya converted another penalty corner in the 54th minute to complete her brace. Binima Dhan added a field goal a minute later before Roshni Aind completed her brace in the 60th minute to seal a remarkable 19-0 victory.

The statistics reflected India's overwhelming superiority. India earned 18 penalty corners and one penalty stroke, while Pakistan failed to register a single goal, penalty corner or penalty stroke.

The victory sends India into the semi-finals of the 2026 Women’s Junior Asia Cup. They will face the winner of the Korea-Malaysia quarter-final in the last four on September 12.