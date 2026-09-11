Bengaluru: Tech Mahindra Global Chess League is approaching its business end, yet the campaign has found no sign of a clear winner. The sheer competition of the tournament has two of the leading sides finding themselves tied on points at the top of the table.

Defending champions Alpine APL Pipers, led by the five-time World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen are currently sitting at the top of the table in Bengaluru. With a 73 points tally, they face a checkmate, right at the peak of the table as FYERS American Gambits leaves no room for the Pipers to have an easy run at the title.

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Pipers emerged winners against PBG Alaskan Knights (11-6), as Carlsen, Koneru Humpy and Volodar Murzin securing three points each. Gambits followed this, with a dominant display against Ganges Grandmasters (13-5).

Danil Dubov, Bibisara Assaubeyeva and Marc'Andria Maurizzi won their games, while Sara Khadem secured a draw and Nihal Sarin succumbed to Levon Aronian’s counter-attacks playing black.

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Uzbek Grand Master Javokhir Sindarov has been one of the active names of the campaign, leading the individual point tally with 18 points to his name. Carlsen and Sindarov won their respective games of Matchday 6.

The Norwegian went head to head with veteran Viswanathan Anand, whose counter attacks were ultimately broken down. Sindarov secured a comfortable victory against Ian Nepomniachtchi in one of the final games of the day, to keep the title race alive and in tact.