New Delhi: The BRICS Summit hosted by India concluded on Sunday with member countries agreeing to strengthen cooperation in technology, supply chains, health, innovation and trade. The summit also saw the nations agree on plans and arrangements to develop sports, with due diligence on the progress of previously established cooperative arrangements in the field of sports.

The summit expects sport to become a driver of social development within member nations. ‘We emphasise the importance of sport as a vehicle for social development, people-to-people exchanges and promotion of healthy and active societies.’

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The nations acknowledged the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the Field of Physical Culture and Sport, which helped spread the benefits of cooperation in sports among the five countries equally to all sportspersons, irrespective of their differences.

‘In this regard, we appreciate organisation of the BRICS Games as a platform for cooperation in the field of high-performance sports, sports for all and leisure sports, as well as development of national, traditional, indigenous and non-Olympic sports of BRICS countries to celebrate our shared diversity.’ The revival of the BRICS Games in 2022, has since helped Indian athletes gain international exposure to a more typical Asian Games experience before an Olympic event.

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The council emphasised cooperation for advancing sports among youth and students in popular sports. This applies to national, traditional, and indigenous sports as well, and encouraged BRICS member countries to facilitate cooperation in sports technology through the exchange of good practices, institutional experience, technical information, and research inputs.

The BRICS Sports Goods Manufacturing Conclave was proposed to promote cooperation in sports goods manufacturing, research and innovation. ‘We welcome the proposal for the BRICS Sports Goods Manufacturing Conclave to promote cooperation in sports goods manufacturing, research and innovation.” The inaugural edition will be hosted in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in November 2026.

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Reflecting on the growing role of technology in enhancing performance quality, welfare, governance, and inclusion in sports, the summit encouraged discussions on forming the Working Group on Sports Technology.

‘We welcome a dialogue on the BRICS Sports Cooperation Framework and look forward to its further consideration through the established consultation process among Member States in accordance with their established internal procedures,’ the summit concluded about the development of sports.