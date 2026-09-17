Nagoya: Accommodation issues continued to plague the lead-up to the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday with even the host Japan team looking at alternative accommodation after cases in which male and female athletes were allocated shared rooms.

Local organisers, having decided not to build a dedicated Games Village, had looked at creative accommodation options to house 17,000 competitors and officials arriving for the Games, which officially open on Saturday. An Italian cruise ship which will host 4,000 participants arrived on Tuesday and 2,000 other athletes and officials will be accommodated in shipping container style huts in the dock area of Japan's biggest port.

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"Since the cruise ship village opened yesterday, athletes have been arriving and going through the entry procedures," Japan's deputy Chef de Mission Hisashi Mizutori told a news conference on Thursday. "However, the process took a significant amount of time, and due to issues with activation of their credentials, we have received reports that some athletes were left waiting for several hours.”

“There are also situations where room assignments were made purely based on the numbers, such as assigning five twin rooms for a group of five men and five women. While the numbers match on paper, practically it creates challenging situations such as men and women being assigned together, coaches being assigned with athletes, or trainers who need to accommodate a lot of medical equipment being assigned together."

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Mizutori said the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) had anticipated accommodation "challenges" and had secured hotel rooms in the city as a back-up."We heard that the accommodation allocations are extremely tight," said Mizutori, who also sits on the JOC Executive Board.

"We are currently working to coordinate and negotiate adjustments wherever possible. For cases where that proves too difficult, we are considering using the backup accommodations that Team Japan prepared in advance as alternatives," said the former Olympic champion gymnast.