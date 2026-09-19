As Japan prepares to host the 20th Asian Games, the spotlight is shining bright on the meticulously crafted medals designed for the prestigious event. Seamlessly blending traditional Japanese craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics, these medals are much more than just glittering prizes. They represent the spirit of the Games, encapsulated in their official slogan, 'One Asia'.

The creative journey behind these medals is as fascinating as the final product. Designers went through an intensive process of trial and error, which included breaking ceramic discs multiple times to perfect the unique texture and layout of the final design.

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Every curve and groove on the medal tells a story of perseverance, mirroring the dedication of the athletes competing for them. Let's delve into it.