Vidarsa K Vinod made history, becoming the first-ever shooter from Kerala to win a medal at the Asian Games. The Malayali rifle shooter pens her life journey which has now hit a silver milestone.

Getting to the Top

I am from Elanjikkal, Thiruvambady, in Kozhikode, and did my schooling at Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Thiruvambady. During my college days at Guruvayurappan College, Kozhikode, I decided to join the National Cadet Corps (NCC) while pursuing my Bachelor of Arts degree in 2018.

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One day, I was informed about selection trials for the NCC shooting team. I was excited at the prospect of using a rifle and learning about shooting. Without thinking twice, I went for the trials and took aim without any prior training. The result was surprising - I topped the charts. I still remember excitedly telling my mother all about it.

Since then, I have participated in every NCC trial, eventually making my way into the national team. At that time, there was no assurance that I would continue in shooting, let alone make it to the Asian Games. I simply loved the sport for what it was.

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Financial Hurdles

I was initially unaware of how expensive shooting equipment could be. It was difficult for me to even obtain membership at a rifle association. During that period, Colonel Jaydeep Sharma, the commanding officer of my NCC battalion, helped me purchase the necessary shooting accessories.

I first met Indian rifle shooter Manu S Ravi in early 2022, when I was ranked No. 1 in Kerala. He suggested that I buy a rifle, and my parents supported the decision. I bought my first rifle for ₹7 lakh by taking a loan. People were sceptical about my decision and doubted my potential, but I was confident that I could succeed. I set my sights on the Olympics. Winning became my responsibility.

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My Husband and Family: My Biggest Support

My coach, Manoj Kumar, knew that I came from an ordinary household and even trained me for free at times. I got married to Manu last year, and he has been my biggest well-wisher and supporter throughout my journey.

People may identify only me with my success, but my family and my coach are an integral part of it. The 50m individual and team events are still to come. I will give them my best shot.